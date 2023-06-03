 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers' protest

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers protest

Jennifer Garner expressed solidarity with the writers of "The Last Thing He Told Me".

The cast of the show also joined the protest with the actress. Garner took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of the demonstration. "The Cast of "The Last Thing He Told Me" is proud to walk in solidarity with our showrunners and writers," she wrote.

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers protest

According to Glamour The Writer's Guild of America is on strike, and many television shows and movies have begun feeling the effects. From Stranger Things to Severance, the writers' strike has halted production on shows and movies across the country.

Some shows, however, are continuing production despite the strike. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, for example, is moving forward with Season 2 production, but its own showrunners will not be on set. 

The publication reported that work will also continue on House of the Dragon Season 2; George R.R. Martin recently said that, since scripts for the season were finished months ago, the production is in the hands of the directors and crew now.


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers' protest

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers' protest

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One film

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One film
Jane McDonald is welcomed for British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield replacement

Jane McDonald is welcomed for British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield replacement
Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour
Amanda Seyfried addresses Tom Holland’s ‘sweet’ bond with her kids

Amanda Seyfried addresses Tom Holland’s ‘sweet’ bond with her kids
Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal
Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'
Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy video

Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
Brooke Shields admits she never wanted her daughter to join modelling industry

Brooke Shields admits she never wanted her daughter to join modelling industry
Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out video

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship video

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship
Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project

Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project
Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends video

Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement video

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’ video

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’? video

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’?
Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour? video

Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour?