Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt wish on parents’ 50th anniversary

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973

On his parents’ 50th wedding anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan wished his parents in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!”

The Dasvi actor also shared a series of adorable snaps of the happy couple. The first picture was a recent one and the couple looked really happy together.

He then shared some throwback photos of the couple, depicting their half-a-century-long journey together. Dad Amitabh Bachchan commented, "Love you" on his son’s post.

Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram to commemorate the very special occasion, “Happy 50th parents - now you're 'Golden' once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!"

The iconic couple is keeping busy on the professional front. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K which will also feature Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also star in the courtroom drama Section 84.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani . The rom-com will star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles while also featuring veteran actors like Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.