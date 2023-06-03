 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spark reactions with their latest outing in Malibu

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spark reactions with their latest outing in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, one of the most romantic celebrity couples, stepped out for a dinner date on Friday in Calif, looking little upset. 

Kourtney cut a casual figure for a night out with her hubby, wearing a long black coat over a Chicago Blackhawks jersey, while Travis rocked a black jacket over Bela Lugosi as Dracula T-shirt paired with black pants.

The couple's low-key outing left fans guessing about their mood, with one reacting: "They seem upset and unusual."

Another added: " Oh yeah, they don't seem any more romantic, but why?" 

Kim Kardashian's sister mad the headlines recently when she opened up about the struggles of being away from her kids while on tour with the musician.

Kourtney during the season three premiere of The Kardashians, also revealed why she stopped IVF treatment dur.

