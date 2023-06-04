 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Piper Perabo teases 'Yellowstone' universe amid series cancellation

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Piper Perabo teases 'Yellowstone' universe amid series cancellation

Piper Perabo is making sure the hype of Yellowstone remains up as she said the Dutton family's story is far from over.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Summer Higgins, on the hit Peacock series, said, "If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor [Sheridan] is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he's doing and he wants to expand the whole thing."

She added, "Even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."

The star reflected on the show's much-anticipated finale status amid the ongoing writers' strike.

"I know [creator] Taylor Sheridan was writing before the strike was happening," she continued. "And one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don't know what's gonna happen."

Meanwhile, Yellowstone has ordered several spinoff series to continue the universe, including 1923, 1883, 6666, and a Matthew McConaughey-led unnamed show.

