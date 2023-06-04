 
Royals
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Prince Harry ‘wastes $23.49 million like a hot knife through Jersey butter’

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Experts have come forward to bash Prince Harry’s spending habits and believe he spends upwards of a million rupees “million like a hot knife through Jersey butter.”

Royal commentator Angela Levin weighed in on these claims and accusations.

She broke it all down to News.com.au, and started by bashing Prince Harry’s frivolous spending habits.

She believes, “If you wanted to blow through $23.49 million like a hot knife through Jersey butter and with all the profligacy of an early aughties Paris Hilton then there are plenty of ways to do it.”

“Or in the case of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and proud new owner of a Bank of America Saver keycard, you could put out an Instagram post pre-emptively announcing you had it up to here with royal life and were off find himself in the land of the vanilla oat latte.”

“Turns out that freedom is not free at all,” Ms Elser also admitted.

This is especially true when one looks at the combined costs Prince Harry has so far accumulated from his case against UK newspapers.

According to the Daily Mail, $23.49 million is the current figures, and is based on the premise that Prince Harry will win against the Associated Press. In case he does not, the total figure can easily go up of $50 million.

