Here’s what Queen Rania asked Kate and William about their kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William seemed to have an interesting conversation when they attended the wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Saudi architect Rajwa Al-Saif, 29.

When they arrived at the Zahran Palace, the pair were greeted by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan and paused to catch up before taking their seats.

According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, it appears that Rania was eager to ask about their children were getting on, per the Mirror.

As the couple entered, they shared pleasantries as he believes Abdullah said to William “so good to see you,” while he told Kate, “It’s a pleasure to see you.”

The last time the couples saw each other was at King Charles’ Coronation in May.

After William and Rania kissed each other on the cheeks, the Queen of Jordan is thought to have said: “It’s so good to see you, how are your children?”

The camera does not show William, which is why the lipreader is unable to decipher what he said to Rania, but it appeared to have followed up with a “that’s good.”

At the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales were also joined unexpectedly by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Princess Beatrice and her husband seem to get along well with the Jordanian royals; as Beatrice was spotted giving the Jordanian prince a big hug as they approached to welcome them.

Her younger sister Princess Eugenie however was not in attendance as she and husband Jack Brooksbank await the birth of their second child.