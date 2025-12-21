 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face severe crisis after major announcement

Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffer big loss ahead of New Year

Geo News Digital Desk
December 21, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a serious loss after they made a big announcement about their charity, Archewell. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable organisation was not able to grab the attention of donors, as a huge decline has been noticed in the new financial report.

GB reported that the Sussexes' charity spent $5.1million (£3.8million) during 2024, but only received $2.1million (£1.5million) in donations and grants over the same period.

The shocking outcome caused a shortage of $2.5million (£1.8million).

It has been shared that three of Harry and Meghan's employees have lost their positions after Archewell faced a financial crisis. 

It is important to note that Harry and Meghan revealed on Friday that they have changed the Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies to expand their vision for good work and for the future of Archie and Lilibet. 

However, the Sussexes' spokesperson shared with the Mail, "Currently, the same full team remain in place. This move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles."

The statement reads, "We will not be discussing these personnel details further, other than to say that we are honoured to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others."

