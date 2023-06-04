 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Amazon Primes action thriller Citadel
On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra shared fun snaps of her and mom Madhu who had a blast at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour show, where they had the best time with Jay Z and Salma Hayek.

Priyanka took to Instagram today to post a series of snaps and videos from the concert, which show the mother daughter duo having the time of their lives. The first video focuses on the crowd, stage and venue.

In the second video Beyoncé can be seen on the stage welcoming her excited fans. Priyanka captioned the video, “Beyoncé #JayZ thank you for the incredible experience… #renaissance world tour.”

The Citadel actress also gave a shout out to her husband Nick Jonas, “#besthusbandever @nickjonas”.

The snaps also featured Priyanka’s mother looking thrilled, Priyanka wished her mother an “almost” happy birthday in the caption of the story.

One of the snaps even features the Frida star Salma Hayek hugging Dr. Madhu. Priyanka captioned the snap, “I love you @salmahayek”

The next picture featured Queen Bee’s hubby Jay Z twinning with Dr. Madhu in black as they both smile for the selfie.

Priyanka concluded her stories with one last snap of Beyoncé looking glamorous on stage. The actress wrote, “Queen forever (folded hands emoji) @Beyonce”.

On the professional front, Priyanka recently played agent Nadia Sinh in the spy action thriller series Citadel. She also appeared in the rom-com Love Again opposite Sam Heughan.

