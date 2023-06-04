Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes

Former Good Morning America host Amy Robach has flaunted her love for boyfriend TJ Holmes.



Amy was spotted wearing a promise ring from her partner around her neck.



The 18-karat gold promise ring was gifted to Amy by Holmes.

She was the co-host of GMA3 with Holmes before they were ousted after their affair was made public.

The Sun quoted Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, as saying that she is showing love to TJ by wearing the ring.

The expert said about the lovebirds, “They’re being their authentic selves, living their life, using love."

According to Us Weekly, the former GMA co-hosts romance continued to make headlines over the 2022 holidays when they were photographed cozying up to each other while at the airport in last December.