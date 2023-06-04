 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

She explained that the items she tends to carry remind her of being like a mom
She explained that the items she tends to carry remind her of being like a mom

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie appeared on the June issue for Vogue Japan where she spoke about her career, her essential items and more. For the photoshoot, she posed in Chanel’s latest runway collection.

She also filmed a segment named What’s In My Bag where she showed off all the essential items she keeps in her two Chanel bags. She included her everyday items along with the things she likes to bring while going on their Born Pink tour.

She explained that the items she tends to carry remind her of being like a mom. “I’m like a mom I think, when it comes to bags. Like to me, I think moms always have everything “emergency” in their bags when they go out with their children. So I’m like a mom to myself.”

She was then asked about a hypothetical situation where she was stranded alone on a deserted island and what she would choose to bring with her. The singer and rapper claimed that one item for her would be Chapstick, because she would “choose to die with moisturized lips.”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island
Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial
BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds

BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds
Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook

Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook
Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes

Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes
Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions

Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions
Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”
Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield
Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal

Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal
Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield

Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal

Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal
'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'
Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer
Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike
Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot
Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek
Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark

Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark
Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode

Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode