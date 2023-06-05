 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last of Us' may not see 'resume' after season 2

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

The Last of Us may not see resume after season 2
'The Last of Us' may not see 'resume' after season 2

The Last of Us upcoming second season will be its last, as HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi hinted, contrary to fans' hope of at least three seasons.

Speaking to Deadline, the exec said: "I think Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] are still figuring out where they're going to come to an end.

"We have loosely heard that there will be a Season 3 idea for the series, but at this point, we're taking it one season at a time, she continued. There's no guarantee at this point that we'll have a Season 3, but I know that they both have a vision for Season 3. Whether that lends itself to doing more [seasons], I don't know yet."

In other news, the show has gained another feat, though deadly this time, which is to be named the most bloodthirsty TV show.

According to BonusFinder, scores of data from IMDB and Cinemorgue confirmed the undead series is the most deadly show as more than half of the characters, some 56.5%, characters killed in season 1.

The mortality rate was clocked in at 5.78 characters dying per episode, one of the highest ever recorded for a series.

Helmed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the show follows the story of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after a fatal infection destroyed modern civilisation.

More From Entertainment:

Brian Cox has yet to watch explosive 'Succession' finale

Brian Cox has yet to watch explosive 'Succession' finale

'The Last of Us' may not see 'resume' after season 2

'The Last of Us' may not see 'resume' after season 2
Kim Kardashian admits she sings Kanye West' songs with kids: ‘He’s the best!'

Kim Kardashian admits she sings Kanye West' songs with kids: ‘He’s the best!'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Matty Healy sparks reactions with stunt during concert

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Matty Healy sparks reactions with stunt during concert
Holly Willoughby shares cryptic post ahead of her next show

Holly Willoughby shares cryptic post ahead of her next show
Will Mark Hamill return as Luke Skywalker? Find Out

Will Mark Hamill return as Luke Skywalker? Find Out
Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?

Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?
Kim Kardashian reveals why she is silent amid drama with ex-Kanye

Kim Kardashian reveals why she is silent amid drama with ex-Kanye
Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island
Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial
BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds

BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds
Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook

Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook
Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes

Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes
Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions

Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions
Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”
Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield
Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal

Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal
Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield

Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal

Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal
'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'