'The Last of Us' may not see 'resume' after season 2

The Last of Us upcoming second season will be its last, as HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi hinted, contrary to fans' hope of at least three seasons.

Speaking to Deadline, the exec said: "I think Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] are still figuring out where they're going to come to an end.

"We have loosely heard that there will be a Season 3 idea for the series, but at this point, we're taking it one season at a time, she continued. There's no guarantee at this point that we'll have a Season 3, but I know that they both have a vision for Season 3. Whether that lends itself to doing more [seasons], I don't know yet."

In other news, the show has gained another feat, though deadly this time, which is to be named the most bloodthirsty TV show.

According to BonusFinder, scores of data from IMDB and Cinemorgue confirmed the undead series is the most deadly show as more than half of the characters, some 56.5%, characters killed in season 1.

The mortality rate was clocked in at 5.78 characters dying per episode, one of the highest ever recorded for a series.

Helmed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the show follows the story of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after a fatal infection destroyed modern civilisation.