 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks box office expectations

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse breaks box office expectations

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" made an impressive domestic box office debut, earning $120.5 million.

It exceeded expectations and became the second-highest opening weekend of the year, trailing behind only "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" which made $146 million.

Additionally, it secured the third-highest opening weekend for any "Spider-Man" film. The animated sequel by Sony received favorable reviews, benefited from positive word-of-mouth, and enjoyed the goodwill generated by its predecessor, the 2018 Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Compared to the first film, initial ticket sales were significantly higher. The first movie introduced audiences to Miles Morales and the concept that "anyone can wear the mask," but it opened with only $35.5 million. However, it gained enduring appeal and remained in theaters for an extended period, eventually grossing $190 million in North America and $384 million worldwide.

"Across the Spider-Verse" had a successful international debut as well, earning $88.1 million from 59 territories. China led the way with $17.3 million. Consequently, the film's global total reached $208.6 million at the start.

David A. Gross, the head of the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, described the film's opening as exceptionally good for an animated sequel. He credited the original visual style, unique storytelling, and distinctive experience created by "Spider-Verse," which featured a well-liked superhero.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the PG-rated "Across the Spider-Verse" had a production budget of $100 million.

The story follows Miles and Gwen Stacy (Spider-Woman) as they work together to save their fellow Spider People from the villain known as the Spot. The voice cast includes returning actors Shameik Moore as Miles and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, as well as Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac.

The film received an "A" CinemaScore from audiences and an average rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been a while since a superhero movie, other than Disney's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," received such high critical acclaim.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy
Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time

Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London video

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him video

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever
Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’

Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’
Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary

Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks box office expectations

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks box office expectations
Lily-Rose Depp shares excitement ahead of ‘The Idol’ premiere video

Lily-Rose Depp shares excitement ahead of ‘The Idol’ premiere
Angelina Jolie wants to adopt another child years after Brad Pitt divorce? video

Angelina Jolie wants to adopt another child years after Brad Pitt divorce?
Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage
Britney Spears makes changes in memoir amid concerns from her A-list exes

Britney Spears makes changes in memoir amid concerns from her A-list exes
Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

Disney president reveals ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development

Disney president reveals ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development
Alec Guinness once aired 'regret' to his 'Star Wars' work

Alec Guinness once aired 'regret' to his 'Star Wars' work
Channing Tatum on setting boundaries with his daughter as single father

Channing Tatum on setting boundaries with his daughter as single father