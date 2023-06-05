President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree

President Arif Alvi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has directed COMSATS University to allow its student, whose admission had been cancelled, to complete his education.



The admission of Hammad bin Zain at COMSATS had been cancelled after three and a half years of studies at the varsity, at a point where he had already completed seven out of eight semesters.

A statement issued by President's secretariat's press wing said that Zain's admission made in the year 2017, had been cancelled on the ground that he was not eligible it as he hadn't obtained the required marks.

"It was surprising that the administration of the university could make such a huge error by granting him admission and then informing him, after a lapse of 3.5 years, that he was not eligible for admission," the statement quouted President Alvi as saying.

He said that the student paid his requisite fees for eight semesters and diligently completed the semester course.

"Justice demanded that COMSATS should rectify the situation by allowing the student to complete his degree program," he added.

The order was passed in light of a representation filed by Zain against the orders of the federal ombudsman. Zain had filed a complaint against COMSATS before the ombudsman, stating that it was the responsibility of the university to check the eligibility criteria and that he should have been denied admission in 2017, if he did not meet the requirements.

The ombudsman, in its decision, did not provide any relief to the complainant and only ordered COMSATS to conduct an inquiry into the whole situation and hold the guilty officials responsible for their negligence.

The president, while accepting Zain's representation, quashed the federal ombudsman's decision by observing that the student was studying in the BS (Business Administration) program and had already completed 3.5 years of his degree program.

"Since there was no allegation of misrepresentation against him, the student should not be made to suffer for the negligence committed by the university’s administration," President Alvi stated.

He noted that the student’s time, money and efforts would be wasted due to the cancellation of his admission, while directing the university administration to restore Zain’s admission and report compliance to the federal ombudsman.