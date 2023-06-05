 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

British royal family apparently snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet on her second birthday on Sunday, June 4.

Royals with multiple social media accounts did not mention Lilibet's birthday and stayed silent amid alleged family rift.

Meanwhile on Monday, the royals broke their silence and shared the first social media post since June 2.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a message the monarch sent to the President of India following the train crash in Odisha.

King Charles, who is currently in Romania says, "Both my wife and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.”

In another message shared on the palace official Twitter handle, reads: “The Duke of Kent, @RNLI President, has officially named the charity’s newest lifeboat, RNLB Duke of Edinburgh, in recognition of the late Duke’s long-standing commitment to maritime services.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court
Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’
Princess Eugenie has given birth to second child?

Princess Eugenie has given birth to second child?
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’ video

Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’
King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha

King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha
Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’

Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’
Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial

Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial
List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

Prince Harry’s lawyer confirms Duke arrives in Britain

Prince Harry’s lawyer confirms Duke arrives in Britain
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers
King Charles warned yet again: ‘more difficulties in near future’

King Charles warned yet again: ‘more difficulties in near future’
Princess Lilibet is becoming ‘latest casualty’ in royal feud

Princess Lilibet is becoming ‘latest casualty’ in royal feud
King Charles’ attempt to handle crisis ‘proven’ to be ‘spectacularly lacking’ video

King Charles’ attempt to handle crisis ‘proven’ to be ‘spectacularly lacking’
Prince Harry determined to ‘milk sympathy’ from people despite ‘privilege’ video

Prince Harry determined to ‘milk sympathy’ from people despite ‘privilege’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle behave like ‘hypocrites’ excluded from the ‘limelight’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle behave like ‘hypocrites’ excluded from the ‘limelight’
Future of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘hanging by a thread’ video

Future of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘hanging by a thread’
Inside Prince Harry’s upcoming appearance in court for phone hacking case video

Inside Prince Harry’s upcoming appearance in court for phone hacking case
Inside King Charles birthday present for granddaughter Lilibet Diana video

Inside King Charles birthday present for granddaughter Lilibet Diana
Meghan Markle 'out of the window', is gone 'completely' alongside Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle 'out of the window', is gone 'completely' alongside Prince Harry