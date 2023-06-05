Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

British royal family apparently snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet on her second birthday on Sunday, June 4.



Royals with multiple social media accounts did not mention Lilibet's birthday and stayed silent amid alleged family rift.

Meanwhile on Monday, the royals broke their silence and shared the first social media post since June 2.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a message the monarch sent to the President of India following the train crash in Odisha.

King Charles, who is currently in Romania says, "Both my wife and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.”

In another message shared on the palace official Twitter handle, reads: “The Duke of Kent, @RNLI President, has officially named the charity’s newest lifeboat, RNLB Duke of Edinburgh, in recognition of the late Duke’s long-standing commitment to maritime services.”