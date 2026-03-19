Buckingham Palace drops King Charles video message: 'Hopeful future'

In his new video message, King Charles spoke about hope and prosperity during these challenging times the world is facing.

On March 19, Buckingham Palace released the monarch's video message from last night’s State Banquet at Windsor Castle.

The royal family honoured the Nigerian President and the First Lady with royal protocols.

A part of the King's speech, which he made to highlight the bond shared between the UK and Nigeria, has been released.

King Charles said, "The friendship between our two countries, Mr President, is a partnership of equals that has brought us both enormous benefits.

"It has been described to me as a deeply spiritual connection – beyond churches and mosques – a deep bond through which we have strengthened our shared security, ensured our economies are more prosperous, and empowered each other to believe in a more hopeful future."

King Charles is also expected to travel to the US amid political tensions.

Donald Trump recently confirmed that the King of Britain will be visiting the US 'soon.' However, Buckingham Palace has not provided any confirmation.