Meghan Markle laughs at home amid Piers Morgan's fiery live TV clash

Britain's outspoken TV presenter, Piers Morgan, faced an unexpected situtaion during his live show, which came to an abrupt end on Wednesday.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host, who remains in headline for his criticism to Harry and Meghan, walked off live interview with a “Manosphere” influencer.

Harrison Sullivan, 24, better known by his online moniker “HSTikkyTokky”, roasted the host over a photo his wife Celia Walden posted on Instagram and demanded to know why Morgan “has a problem” with him.

The throwback picture shows Walden laying down next to a sign that read “Wanted: Pool Boy”; her caption read, “Applications now open.”

At the time, the he had laughed off his wife's post, commenting: “Warning to applicants: like the pool, HIGH MAINTENANCE.”

Meghan Markle had an opportunity to score points with Morgan with her reaction to the TV presentre's live drama, yet she kept mum and shunned the clash by sharing a video, showing her in good spirirts with a warm smile at home.

Morgan, 64, widely known for his often critical views. He's been a vocal critic of Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and has made several controversial comments about her in the past. He had to quit the GMB show after criticism over his live comments about the Duchess.

The situation turned soar when Sullivan, who recently appeared in Louis Theroux’s ‘Inside the Manosphere’ documentary, pulled the picture up on his iPhone and showed it off to the camera, prompting Morgan to say he was acting like a two-year-old.

The move triggred blazzing reaction from Morgan, saying: “Here is what I think about you. I watched the documentary, and I think you’re a f**king idiot.

"I think you’re a s***st, misogynist, homophobic twerp who got exposed in a global way by Netflix, by Louis Theroux, for what you are. You’re a little halfwit.”

Sullivan responded, “Listen, sir, I don’t know why you come on and talk like you’re holier than thou.

“As soon as you’re away — what is this? Applications are open? That’s your ting, bro. That’s your girl.”

Morgan asked to “end this” before walking off the set.

“You know what? I’m not doing this. Sorry guys. It’s pointless,” Morgan said as he left.

Moments earlier, Morgan had confronted the streamer for previously declaring he would “disown” his son if he was gay, which Morgan branded “brazenly homophobic.”

In a bizarre twist, Sullivan fired back at him, accusing him of befriending late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“What I do with my children is up to me … I don’t agree with you going to Epstein’s island and having freak offs with Ghislaine Maxwell and the rest of them,” said Sullivan.

Morgan vehemently denied any connection with Epstein, saying: “I never met the man, never went to his island. I met Ghislaine Maxwell for five minutes.”

The influencer has 247,000 followers on Kick, 305,000 on Instagram, and 175,000 on TikTok, initially built a following through fitness content before pivoting to wealth-building content, including cryptocurrency trading.