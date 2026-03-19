Princess Anne shatters expectations with bold decision

Princess Anne shatters expectations with bold move

Princess Anne, known for keeping things interesting, left fans guessing with her surprise move at a lavish royal event.

The Princess Royal, 75, shocked everyone as she attended the Nigerian state banquet at Windsor wearing a garment from her teenage wardrobe.

The royal's decision to wear a long-forgotten cut-out jacket that she first wore 57 years ago at the age of 15 in 1969 attarcted massive attention.

Her decision to wear recycled outfit for a lavish event might have shattered expectations of her fans.

She dazzeled in a longline cream coat made from a ribbed material and featuring cut-outs on the sleeves.

She first wore the coat to attend the world premiere of Run Wild, Run Free in aid of the Textiles Benevolent Association at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.

At the time, she styled it with a maxi dress with the same cut-out detailing.

Anne seemed to have modernised the jacket, removing the high, embellished neckline and adding a simple collar.

She opted for a pair of white pointed-toe heels and, in true banquet style, an array of heirloom jewels.

She adorned her head with Andrew's Meander tiara, a piece which is also known as the Greek Key Tiara. It belonged to Prince Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, who was given it as a wedding present upon her marriage to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark in 1903.

Meanwhile, King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, wore the late Queen's Sapphire Parure tiara.

Kate Middleton sported the Lover's Knot tiara, and the Duchess of Gloucester opted for the Iveagh tiara.