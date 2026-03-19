Princess Kate sends strong message with choice of tiara: 'Ready to be queen'

Royal women adorn themselves with tiaras - weaving a narrative of tradition, elegance and diplomatic charm - as they welcome dignitaries with poise and sophistication.

Princess Kate's strategic tiara choices revealed her future ambitions and plans, alonside her grace and elegance.

Royal commentators belive Princess Catherine's choices prioritise continuity and reinforce her 'steady and reliable' image during crucial time for royal family.

Kate Middleton, 44, showed off her elegance she wore her first tiara of the year for the Nigerian state visit on Wednesday, March 18.

The British royals hosted a lavish banquet at Windsor Castle. For the occasion, the princess wore her go-tiara, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.

"Kate’s tiara choices tend to prioritise messages of continuity, usually indicating that she’s taking up the legacy of royal women who came before her," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital.

The expert went on to describe Princess Catehrine's dynamic personality after being impressed of her tiara selection, saying: "Her choices remind the public that her royal role, and its symbolism, carry forward from her predecessors."

Kate's choice wear Tolu Coker for the lavish dinner explained by the expert, saying: "Coker’s work is rooted in Nigerian diasporic identity, her mother’s migration history, and a pointed critique of Western waste economies. Wearing it for this visit goes well beyond the ‘flag dressing’ we’ve come to expect from Kate’s diplomatic appearances!"

She said that the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot is "Kate’s most-reached-for piece these formal occasions," adding: "It tells us that she understands her role in the institution, respects its weight, and isn’t trying to make it about herself."

Kate is called a positive force for the royal family. Justine Picardie, author of "Fashioning the Crown," suggested that Kate's carefully curated public image reflects her growing role in shaping the future of the monarchy.

She explained, "A historical royal tiara visually puts Catherine in the line of history about what came in the past, but it also represents her future."