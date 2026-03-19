Prince Harry, Meghan troubles far from over after latest blow from UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have landed themselves in a new row as the couple is embroiled in a scathing back-and-forth from Montecito to UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had not taken kindly to the excerpts released from royal biographer Tom Bower’s new book, which not only targeted Meghan, but also Harry’s beloved Invictus Games.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes had stated that the author has “long crossed the line from criticism into fixation”.

Soon after, a Variety report was published on Tuesday, which also made some damaging claims for the Sussexes and the Netflix deal. Insiders cited in the report claimed that the deal is “done” at the streaming giant and the company bosses were not happy with the performance of the Sussex shows.

In response, Tom suggested that the Variety article “endorses” the claims he described in his forthcoming book titled Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family.

“The Sussexes are reaching the end of the road in Hollywood,” Tom told Express UK. “Their behaviour, lack of original talent and suffocating self-importance has made it even more important for them to return to Britain in July, meet the King and be revalidated as royals.”

He continued, “That option, I believe, will be denied to them. They face an increasingly tough future. That's the price of betraying the Royal Family since Megxit.”

The Variety insiders claimed that Harry and Meghan had blindsided the streaming giant with the Oprah interview and the book deal.

However, the Sussexes have since dismissed the claims and the Netflix executive has also urged for a “fact-check”.