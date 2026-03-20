Prince William and Kate wow with last-minute surprise portrait drop

Prince William and Kates new portrait pleasantly surprised fans after their recent break from the tradition.

Captured by rising British-Nigerian photographer Christianah Ebenezer ahead of the Nigerian State Banquet at Windsor, the image shows the couple side by side.

Catherine delivered a standout fashion moment in a flowing green gown by Andrew Gn, a subtle tribute to Nigeria’s national colours.

The look was elevated with the iconic Lover’s Knot Tiara her first tiara appearance of the year alongside heirloom earrings once worn by Queen Elizabeth II.

Completing the regal outfit were the Royal Family Order of King Charles and the GCVO sash and star.

William matched the occasion in full white tie and a Windsor tailcoat, presenting a picture-perfect royal pairing ahead of the high-profile evening.

For Ebenezer, the moment marked a major milestone. Born in Lagos and raised in London, the photographer described the experience as a “true honour.”

While it was her first time photographing the Prince and Princess of Wales, she was no stranger to royal circles.

She previously shot 60th birthday portraits for Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and gaining recognition from figures like Lady Amelia Windsor.

The portrait drop came amid a busy schedule surrounding the State Visit of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who arrived in the UK on March 18.