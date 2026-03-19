Prince William achieves milestone success amid family turmoil

Prince William took a crucial step to fulfil his royal ambitions as King Charles health raises questions about the throne's future.

Prince of Wales, who has long fought to combat homelessness, has hosted a summit in Bournemouth on Thursday as representatives from five nations gathered to examine his flagship initiative.

Delegates from Australia, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands and Finland made the journey to observe the BCP operation, which has emerged as a leading example among the charity's centres.

The future king launched his Homewards project in 2023 with an ambitious goal of creating a framework to eliminate homelessness entirely, with the aim of "making it rare, brief and unrepeated".

The programme operates across six locations throughout the UK, including Newport, Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen, Sheffield and the combined Dorset area of Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch, known as BCP.

The Prince greeted the visiting representatives at Bournemouth Pier, where the group included figures from charitable organisations, educational institutions and local government bodies.

Melanie Redman, president of A Way Home Canada, said: "We are here to learn about the success of other models and systems that are happening here in Bournemouth."

Frances Beecher, chairwoman of the BCP Council's Youth Homelessness Board, described William as "totally engaged" following their conversation.

"I think homelessness is very important to him and dear to his heart," she said.

Theo, a young member of Homewards' National Co-Production Group who draws on personal experience to shape the charity's direction, also spoke with the prince.

"He is very engaged, he was very keen to hear how the project is going and saying how fundamental and key lived experience is and how he can't do the project by himself and how he needs all of our support and to work together," Theo said.