King Charles marks halfway to 25 nature reserves with royal tea in hand

King Charles headed straight to Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve for bracing salty air after wrapping up State Visit at Windsor.

Fresh from bidding farewell to Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady, the King travelled to Seaford for a solo engagement that was equal parts scenic stroll and environmental milestone.

Taking in the iconic white cliffs, Charles walked around 2km along the newly designated King Charles III England Coast Path, a route named in his honour as part of the latest conservation efforts.

During the walk, he paused to unveil a plaque officially opening the reserve, before continuing along the dramatic cliffs to meet local community leaders, charity representatives, and the park rangers tasked with maintaining the path.

A second plaque ceremony marked the formal inauguration of the Coast Path itself.

The Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve stood out as Britain’s first groundwater-inspired protected area, safeguarding crucial drinking water supplies for nearby coastal towns including Eastbourne and Seaford.

Buckingham Palace posted on Instagram on Thursday writing: "His Majesty opened The Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve.

The 13th National Nature Reserve to be declared within the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves which aims to create or expand 25 reserves by 2027."

King Charles enjoys royal tea break at Seven Sisters

At a reception with local community members, charity groups, and conservation partners, the King was spotted smiling warmly with a teacup in hand at the Salt Marsh Café, enjoying a well-earned break after days of ceremonial duties.