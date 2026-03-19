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Royal family shares crucial video message about King Charles after key announcement

Palace shares update on King Charles future plans after Wiliam's bold move

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 19, 2026

Royal family shares crucial video message about King Charles after key announcement
Royal family shares crucial video message about King Charles after key announcement

Buckingahm Palace has released a video about King Charles' plans as global leaders gathered for the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s 2026 Summit.

Over 300 global CEOs, international delegations and innovators joined forces at the annual SMI Roundtables & Exhibition, attended by His King Charles III

Founded by the British monarch, the Initiative continues to bring business and innovation together to drive practical action for a sustainable future.

The Palace hared the clip on the royal family's official Instagram page with details.

The Palace wrote: "Founded by King Charles III, the Initiative continues to bring business and innovation together to drive practical action for a sustainable future.

"From new partnerships to inspiring exhibitions, the focus was clear: turning ambition into real progress for People, Planet and Nature."

The monarch, 77, hailed groundbreaking sustainable innovations at global summit.

Hundreds of leaders have come together from across industries and countries to move beyond ambition and advance meaningful partnerships, investments and collaborative action on areas such as clean energy, space, artificial intelligence, capital investment, sustainable materials and advanced manufacturing.

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