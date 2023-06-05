 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael Keaton says ‘improvising’ for ‘Beetlejuice 2’ was ‘so fun’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Tim Burtons original Beetlejuice came out in 1988 and featured Michael Keaton in the titular role
Tim Burton's original 'Beetlejuice' came out in 1988 and featured Michael Keaton in the titular role

During an Empire VIP event on Saturday, Michael Keaton expressed his excitement about reprising his iconic role as the mischievous ghost and "bio-exorcist" in Beetlejuice 2.

The actor couldn't hide his enthusiasm for being back in character and said, "Beetlejuice is the most f---in’ fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie.”

"[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time.”

“Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something."

"F---in’ great," he added. "It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long."

At the event held on Saturday, an advanced screening of The Flash was shown, which features Michael Keaton reprising his iconic role as Batman from the 1989 film of the same title. The screening also included the 1989 Batman film.

Last month, it was officially announced that a Beetlejuice sequel is in the works, with Winona Ryder also set to return to her beloved role.

New cast members include Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux, while rumors suggest that Monica Bellucci.

Fans of the franchise can mark their calendars as the film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Matty Healy split after brief romance: report

Taylor Swift, Matty Healy split after brief romance: report
Michael Keaton says ‘improvising’ for ‘Beetlejuice 2’ was ‘so fun’

Michael Keaton says ‘improvising’ for ‘Beetlejuice 2’ was ‘so fun’
Co-founded by Robert De Niro Tribeca Film Festival starts on Wednesday

Co-founded by Robert De Niro Tribeca Film Festival starts on Wednesday

Basketball Wives Star Shaunie Henderson opens up about married life

Basketball Wives Star Shaunie Henderson opens up about married life
Rapper Diddy's son arrested for driving under the influence

Rapper Diddy's son arrested for driving under the influence
Olivia Plath says Duggar family docuseries was ‘triggering to watch’

Olivia Plath says Duggar family docuseries was ‘triggering to watch’
Karen Gillan wows in ruffled mini dress at star-studded polo event

Karen Gillan wows in ruffled mini dress at star-studded polo event
Foo Fighters add Australia, New Zealand dates to world tour in 2023-2024

Foo Fighters add Australia, New Zealand dates to world tour in 2023-2024
Chaos at Britain's Got Talent as Simon Cowell loses voice

Chaos at Britain's Got Talent as Simon Cowell loses voice
Jay Park talks about bumpy ride to stardom in latest interview

Jay Park talks about bumpy ride to stardom in latest interview
WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference

WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference
'The Idol' premieres to disappointing 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

'The Idol' premieres to disappointing 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show

Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show
Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service
Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement

Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala
'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez video

Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy
Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time video

Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed