Michael Keaton says ‘improvising’ for ‘Beetlejuice 2’ was ‘so fun’

Tim Burton's original 'Beetlejuice' came out in 1988 and featured Michael Keaton in the titular role

During an Empire VIP event on Saturday, Michael Keaton expressed his excitement about reprising his iconic role as the mischievous ghost and "bio-exorcist" in Beetlejuice 2.

The actor couldn't hide his enthusiasm for being back in character and said, "Beetlejuice is the most f---in’ fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie.”

"[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time.”

“Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something."

"F---in’ great," he added. "It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long."

At the event held on Saturday, an advanced screening of The Flash was shown, which features Michael Keaton reprising his iconic role as Batman from the 1989 film of the same title. The screening also included the 1989 Batman film.

Last month, it was officially announced that a Beetlejuice sequel is in the works, with Winona Ryder also set to return to her beloved role.

New cast members include Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux, while rumors suggest that Monica Bellucci.

Fans of the franchise can mark their calendars as the film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.