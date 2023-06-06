 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Web Desk

Taylor Swift had ‘fun’ with Matty Healy during their ‘casual’ romance

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy had fun as their whirlwind romance came to end after a month. 

Multiple outlets, including People Magazine, confirmed the split between the Karma crooner and The 1975 frontman.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source told People. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

Another source told Us Weekly that the they “had fun together, but it was never serious.”

The Somebody Else singer, 34, and Swift, 33, were linked since early May after the pair sparked dating rumours when Healy attended six of the Grammy-winning artist’s ongoing Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia.

He was also seen taking in the performance with Swift’s dad Scott and pals like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.” Healy and Swift were linked in late 2014 when the Blank Space singer attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles.

A source cited by RadarOnline revealed, “The timing for Taylor and Matty was never right, but it is now. They’ve known each other for years. That’s the reason they’re not hesitating to be so hot and heavy.”

While the two never admitted their romance, the pair were the focus of many headlines in the past month as they made seemingly discreet yet public appearances.

During Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on May 20th, she took a moment before performing Midnights track Question…? to give fans a life update.

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” the Lavender Haze singer told the crowd at Gillette Stadium. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

“It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So, I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

