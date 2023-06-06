 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Idol' draws 913,000 viewers on debut, faces competition from NBA finals

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

The Idol draws 913,000 viewers on debut, faces competition from NBA finals
'The Idol' draws 913,000 viewers on debut, faces competition from NBA finals

HBO's new series The Idol debuted to an audience of 913,000 viewers, according to Nielsen's measurement of linear viewers on HBO's cable channel combined with Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming data on Max.

In comparison, the premiere of Euphoria in 2019, which was created by Sam Levinson, co-creator of The Idol, drew 1.1 million viewers. This indicates that The Idol is currently 17% behind Levinson's previous show. 

However, Euphoria maintained mostly consistent viewership throughout its first season, peaking at 1.2 million viewers for the finale.

If The Idol continues to grow its audience, it could surpass the early performance of Euphoria, but with only one month left in its short five-episode season, time is limited.

It is worth noting that Euphoria benefited from premiering after an episode of Big Little Lies that attracted 2.3 million viewers, while The Idol faced competition from Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

In comparison to other recent HBO projects without major intellectual property, The Idol has similar viewership numbers to shows like The White Lotus (944,000 premiere viewers in 2021) and "Winning Time" (901,000 premiere viewers in 2022).

The Idol, created by Sam Levinson in collaboration with Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and Reza Fahim, follows Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), a former pop star striving to reclaim her fame after a nervous breakdown.

Her path intertwines with Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a mysterious past. The first two episodes of the series were screened at the Cannes Film Festival, where Levinson expressed his belief that "The Idol" would be the biggest show of the summer, despite reports of a toxic set.

The cast features Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. All five episodes are directed by Sam Levinson.

More From Entertainment:

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers
WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York

WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York
Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport
Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?

Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?
Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win

Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win
Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match

Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match
Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality
Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England

Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England
Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration

Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration
Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher

Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher
PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list

PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list
Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours
Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix
Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources

Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources
Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg

Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg
Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City

Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City
Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons

Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons
Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season

Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season