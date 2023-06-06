 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

She also gave her take on whether This Morning should be ended entirely
She also gave her take on whether This Morning should be ended entirely

Television personality Kim Woodburn called out the host of This Morning Holly Willoughby amidst the Phillip Schofield controversy. She insistently called for the host of over a decade to be removed from the show.

The 81-year-old former celebrity cleaner gave her take on the situation hours after Willoughby made her return to the show for the first time since Schofield’s removal. Woodburn was asked if she believed Willoughby’s statement expressing her concern for Schofield and her sadness over the whole situation.

Woodburn responded, saying: “Absolutely not, she's one little b**ch. Why did she have to mention that he told lies? It's been done and said, he's lost his job. Why is she rubbing it in? She should be fired.”

She was then asked why she had an issue with the host, as she has put her on blast several times before as well. “Look, I've worked with Holly, I've been on the sofa with them three or four times. I never liked the way she behaved and I never liked the way she opted out of everything – I couldn't stand it.”

She also gave her take on whether This Morning should be ended entirely.

“I have very mixed emotions about that. A nice morning show with families and mums sitting there is a nice thing… This show is so tainted and gross. I don't want to see it go off but I think it should. 'I think it should come back in a different format with different people. It's been so ruined by Schofield but let's not give up and let's start again. It should be taken off, and reviewed, and a decent show put back on.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted

K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted
Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’
BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days

BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days
Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’
Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”

Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation
‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal

‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal
Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement

Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement
Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'
Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support
Nicki Minaj announces album release date

Nicki Minaj announces album release date

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake
Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival

Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival
Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement

Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement
Drew Barrymore reflects on her ‘parental figure’ relationship with Steven Spielberg

Drew Barrymore reflects on her ‘parental figure’ relationship with Steven Spielberg
WGA strike delays 'Community' movie as negotiations stall

WGA strike delays 'Community' movie as negotiations stall
Kim Cattrall opens up about battling ageing in every way

Kim Cattrall opens up about battling ageing in every way
Joe Alwyn 'embarrassed' after Taylor Swift made him fodder for 'You’re Losing Me!'

Joe Alwyn 'embarrassed' after Taylor Swift made him fodder for 'You’re Losing Me!'

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes heaven ‘a fantasy’: Here’s why

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes heaven ‘a fantasy’: Here’s why
Emma Watson finds her 'match in intelligence' after Brandon Green split

Emma Watson finds her 'match in intelligence' after Brandon Green split
Taylor Swift friends finally convinced her to breakup with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift friends finally convinced her to breakup with Matty Healy?