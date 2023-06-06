K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted

The group’s youngest member I.N reenacted the call that he made to his grandmother

K-pop group Stray Kids discussed their firsts in a video from ELLE including their first time being recognized in public and their first day as a group. They just made a comeback on June 2nd with their album ★★★★★ (5-STAR).

They went on to discuss their first time debuting as a band after their lineup was finalized in 2017 through the survival show from JYP Entertainment and Mnet also named Stray Kids. For the finalization of the members, previously eliminated trainees Felix and Lee Know were brought back in.

After finding out that they’d all be making it past the finish line, they each called a loved one. Seungmin revealed that he made a call to his mother meanwhile Han hilariously added that he called no one.

For Bang Chan, Seungmin joked that he must’ve called a kangaroo because he was raised in Australia but the leader revealed that he actually phoned DAY6‘s Young K. He revealed that the fellow idol had been like a mentor to him and had watched Chan grow up.

For Felix, he made a call to tell his uncle that he was debuting and he in turn congratulated him and told him to keep working hard towards his dream.

The group’s youngest member I.N reenacted the call that he made to his grandmother, recalling how she asked him which channel she should put on to watch him.