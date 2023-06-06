 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Where's Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Wheres Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?

Royal observes were left wondering about the whereabouts of Meghan Markle as her husband Prince Harry started fighting another bitter legal battel against the media. 

The Duke of Sussex  arrived at London's High Court on Tuesday where he was to give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror, which he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful acts.

Meghan's absence was felt by both his supporters and critics, with majority of people saying, she should have shown her support to Harry who allegedly picked his legal battels at her behest.

The critics of the US-based couple wondered what sort of excuse she might have given to convince Harry that it's better  she stay out of it.

It was not for the first time Harry travelled to the UK alone. He recently visited the UK to attend the coronation of his father King Charles.

Meghan stayed with the couple's children in California where the couple is based since they stepped down as working royals. 

Harry failed to appear in court as expected on Monday but entered the witness box on Tuesday, becoming the first senior British royal to give evidence in court in 130 years.

He is one of more than 100 high-profile figures suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for alleged wrongdoing between 1991 and 2011.

MGN, now owned by Reach (RCH.L), apologised at the start of the trial for one admitted occasion that the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry, accepting he was entitled to compensation.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgan's 'horrific attacks'

Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgan's 'horrific attacks'
Where's Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?

Where's Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?
Princess Lilibet receives love from Viola Davis on 2nd birthday

Princess Lilibet receives love from Viola Davis on 2nd birthday
Piers Morgan friend Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan friend Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle
Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement

Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement
Cressida Bonas shares sincere feelings for Princess Eugenie

Cressida Bonas shares sincere feelings for Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry called out for his hypocrisy with ‘laughable claim’

Prince Harry called out for his hypocrisy with ‘laughable claim’
King Charles declares big change for Australia after his ascension

King Charles declares big change for Australia after his ascension

Royal family ‘bracing themselves’ to what Prince Harry’s case ‘dredges up’

Royal family ‘bracing themselves’ to what Prince Harry’s case ‘dredges up’

Prince Harry finally arrives at London court after leaving judge ‘surprised’

Prince Harry finally arrives at London court after leaving judge ‘surprised’
Royal family hiding behind ‘protocol’ amid Princess Lilibet ‘snub’

Royal family hiding behind ‘protocol’ amid Princess Lilibet ‘snub’
Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report video

Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report
Royal expert claims judge ‘absolutely furious’ at Prince Harry’s absence

Royal expert claims judge ‘absolutely furious’ at Prince Harry’s absence
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches
Prince Harry 'surprises' judge after skipping Monday trial in High Court

Prince Harry 'surprises' judge after skipping Monday trial in High Court
Prince Harry teases royal relatives with his move?

Prince Harry teases royal relatives with his move?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'
Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?

Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?
'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age

'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age