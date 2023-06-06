 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgan's 'horrific attacks'

Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgans horrific attacks

Prince Harry has seemingly declared war against Piers Morgan as he hit out at the outspoken TV presenter over 'barrage of horrific attacks and intimidation' aimed at him and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who appeared in a London high court to give evidence in his lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, hit out at the former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan.

The claim against the former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host was made in the Duke’s blistering 55-page witness statement released on Tuesday.

King Charles III's younger son Harry said that he is determined to hold the former editor and others accountable for allegedly "vile and entirely unjustified behaviour".

Meghan Markle's hubby, on page 12 of his witness statement, describes the impact of finding out eight private investigator payments were made in relation to his mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales.

Blasting the former editor, the Duke said he felt physically sick at "the thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother's private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me)."

Morgan, who was the Editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004, has previously been dismissive of Harry's claims against MGM as he told ITV he was “not going to take lectures on privacy invasion” from the royal.

The Duke wrote: "Presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down, before being able to hold him properly accountable for his unlawful activity towards both me and my mother during his editorship."

MGN has said: "Where historical wrongdoing has taken place, we have made admissions, take full responsibility and apologise unreservedly, but we will vigorously defend against allegations of wrongdoing where our journalists acted lawfully."

