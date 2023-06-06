 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans are mourning the death of Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto who passed away aged 83.

She made "The Girl from Ipanema" a worldwide sensation in the 1960s and provided a huge boost to the budding bossa nova genre,

Her granddaughter Sofia Gilberto said in a social media statement, "I come bearing the sad news that my grandmother became a star today and is next to my grandfather Joao Gilberto."

The singer was born in Salvador, capital of Brazil´s northeastern state of Bahia, in 1940 and was married to Joao Gilberto, a pioneer of the bossa nova genre who died in 2019.

Astrud Gilberto recorded 19 albums in her career, but she had little professional music experience when she turned "The Girl from Ipanema" -- the song by Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes -- into a global smash singing the English verses alongside American saxophonist Stan Getz.

The version made Gilberto the first Brazilian to be nominated for a Grammy -- which she won, for song of the year, in 1965.

She ended up leaving her husband for Getz and moving to the United States.

But that turbulent period in her life produced some of the best-loved recordings of all time, including the live album of the three friends´ concert at New York´s Carnegie Hall in October 1964.

Aged just 24, Gilberto suffered from stage fright, which she overcame by taking theater classes at the Stella Adler acting academy.

The pretty young brunette wowed audiences with her satin voice, which she took on tour with Getz. She earned the nickname "The Queen of Bossa Nova," bringing the syncopated, relaxed Brazilian musical style to the world.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video
'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike
‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video
K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted

K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted
Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’
BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days

BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days
Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’
Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”

Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation
‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal

‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal
Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement

Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement
Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'
Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies

Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies
Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support
Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room

Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room
Nicki Minaj announces album release date

Nicki Minaj announces album release date

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake