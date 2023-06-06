 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston put her chiseled abs and enviable figure on display as she shared her new sizzling video on Tuesday.

Hollywood's ageless beauty appeared to be fitness diva she flaunted her curves and ageless beauty in skinny outfit.

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

The "Friends" alum left fans in awe as uploaded her sizzling video to Instagram on Tuesday. The actress has also announce huge career move.

In the clip, the 54-year-old can be seen wearing just a sports top and leggings as she flaunted her toned figure, announcing "officially part of the @pvolve fam" which is a fitness studio in New York and online.

The actress captioned the breathtaking video: "I’m officially part of the @pvolve fam SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers."

She continued: "This is one of my favorite workouts… and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come."

Aniston's fans could not stop themselves flocking to the comments sections to gush over their favourite star with one saying: "You’re THE cutest".

Another wrote: "Good Lord Jennifer, how can you get prettier and prettier with time?"

"Are you kidding me?? You can't be 54 years old!!!," the third one commented.

Jennifer, in an interview, asked her fans to be kinder to their bodies, saying: "I like to find something that really works and then share it with my girlfriends. If I had known about it 20 years ago when I was breaking my body to begin with, we would've saved so much pain."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video
'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike
‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video
K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted

K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted
Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’
BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days

BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days
Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’
Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”

Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation
‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal

‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal
Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement

Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement
Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'
Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies

Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies
Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support
Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room

Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room
Nicki Minaj announces album release date

Nicki Minaj announces album release date

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake