Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear has recently been diagnosed with dementia.

Goodyear’s husband Scott Brand issued a statement on his wife’s behalf, in which he shared the “heartbreaking” diagnosis about Julie on June 7.

In a statement, he wrote, “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis.”

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance,” said the Goodyear’s husband.

Brand revealed, “But we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.”

Goodyear’s hubby explained, “We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out.”

“Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired,” shared Brand.

In the end, Goodyear’s husband added that he “hopes people will understand”.

For the unversed, Goodyear rose to fame with her character Bet Lynch in the Coronation Street from 1966 and remained in the soap until 1995.

In the same year, the actress was awarded the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards. Goodyear was also made an MBE in New Year Honours in 1996.

