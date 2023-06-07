 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Experts believe King Charles is ‘finally starting to see’ the kind of ‘liability’ Prince Harry is becoming for the Firm.

Royal commentator Allison Pearson weighed in on these accusations against Prince Harry.

According to The Telegraph she started by noting, “It’s the hypocrisy that continues to astound.”

Like a pair of sulky teenage rebels, Harry and Meghan rail against an institution so hideously hierarchical, hidebound and full of ‘unconscious bias’ that they call their children Prince and Princess to cash in on it.”

Ms Pearson also went on to reference Prince Harry’s admission regarding journalism and how he wants to ‘save it as a profession’.

“We’re alright, thanks, mate,” she reacted by saying. “Focus your energy on saving yourself; you’re going to need it when the King realises you’re a total liability and does what he should have done a while ago, and takes away your titles.”

