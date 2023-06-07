 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Chris Hemsworth admits 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was 'too silly'

Chris Hemsworth reflects on his 2022 release Thor: Love and Thunder not doing well with critics
Chris Hemsworth reflects on his 2022 release 'Thor: Love and Thunder' not doing well with critics

Chris Hemsworth, known for his portrayal of Marvel character Thor for over a decade, believes that his final film in the role, Thor: Love and Thunder, was excessively comical to its detriment.

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” Hemsworth said about the movie that received somewhat negative reviews when it was released in 2022.

“It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective…I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

The Extraction star revealed that his eight-year-old son’s friends were his biggest critiques, “It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good.’”

Hemsworth also expressed his thoughts on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not doing well with critics and fans alike. He said that he didn’t see the movie but came across enough of its marketing to wonder why Marvel had turned the Ant-Man franchise into a big multiversal epic.

Reflecting on the same, he said, “That’s the trick: you have to separate all those stories. The moment it’s like: ‘Your world is in danger, the entire universe!’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, so [it] was the last 24 films.’ It has to become a bit more personal and grounded.”

Hemsworth will next be seen in the action movie Extraction 2, which will be available on Netflix from June 16.

