In address to Russian Duma, Sanjrani reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to enhance bilateral ties

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani addresses the members of the Russian Federation Council during the Plenary Session on June 7, 2023. — Twitter/ @OfficeSenate

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia in all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, especially trade, investment and energy.

He made the remarks while addressing members of the Russian Federation Council during the Plenary Session in Moscow today.

Emphasising the historical ties and the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between Islamabad and Moscow, Sanjrani expressed confidence that the evolving global landscape would further strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues of cooperation.

He said the Pakistani business community has shown significant interest in expanding trade relations with Russia.

Acknowledging the significance of parliamentary friendship groups in Pakistan and Russia, the Senate chairman appreciated the personal role of Speaker of the Council of the Russian Federation Madam Valentina Matviyenko in revitalising Pakistan-Russia relations.

He called for regular, open, and constructive dialogue between parliaments worldwide to foster a deeper understanding among nations.

He emphasised the vital role of parliamentary cooperation and effective diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations and resolving regional and international issues.

He stressed the proactive role of the Pakistani parliament in finding innovative solutions to global challenges such as economic recession, pandemics, climate change, Islamophobia, extremism, and transnational terrorism

In addition to this, the Senate chairman expressed gratitude for President Putin's support in developing Pakistan-Russia relations and acknowledged his mention of Pakistan in the context of trade connectivity.

He highlighted the recent inauguration of a commercial shipping service between Pakistan and Russia, which signifies the potential for bilateral investment, economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement.

Sadiq Sanjrani emphasised the shared worldview between Pakistan and Russia, emphasising the UN Charter and adherence to international law as the basis for contemporary international relations. He appreciated President Putin's stance against the desecration of holy personalities and the burning of holy books.

The Senate chairman concluded by reaffirming the commitment to further augment, consolidate, deepen, and broaden the friendship between Pakistan and Russia, paving the way for a more peaceful, prosperous, and interconnected world.