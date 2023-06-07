Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London

Elba has revealed that "everyone wanted to fight" him when he was growing up in London.



"I got to school. I was a big lad. It’s a boy’s school," the Luther star said while speaking to Peter Crouch and Chris Stark on That Peter Crouch Podcast.



"Everyone wanted to fight me, or race me or wanted me on their side. I played a lot of football, I loved it," the actor added.



Elba, as a child moved from Hackney to Canning Town and joined Trinity Boys School, where he discovered his love for drama, but also found that the students wanted to fight with him.

A award-winning actor found that he was not very academically minded at school, but began to realise that he had a talent for acting. And a drama school teacher pushed the actor into considering a career in the arts.



"Drama was the sort of classroom that I didn’t have to fight or challenge everyone, I just loved drama," said the star.

“I was 12, by the time I was 15 she was like, ‘I really think you should take this into a career’ and at that junction I liked school but I was not an academic," he continued.

The actor explained his talents in a hilarious way, saying: "I think I passed with maybe an A in drama, a B in Biology and a D in maths, you know, I wasn’t like academic but ultimately she was like, ‘if you really want to take the acting seriously I can help you’ and she did.

"I played basketball, football, cricket, hockey, rugby, judo and I was alright at all of it but drama was a bit of a left field for me."



The versatile artist's acting career spans almost three decades, with credits in Luther, The Wire, Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Avengers: Infinity War, Beasts Of No Nation and Molly’s Game.

Elba's newest acting role is in Apple TV + series Hijack which follows Elba’s character Sam Nelson who finds himself on a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London that has been hijacked.