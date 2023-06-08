'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie

'The Flash's Sasha Calle also received a thumbs-up from 'Man of Steel' star Henry Cavill

The Flash’s Supergirl Sasha Calle is making his wish public to star in the DC-announced Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film.

During an interview with EW, the actor revealed her wish, "I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her.”

“We don't really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it's so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure,” she added.

Previously, the studio head honcho James Gunn teased the upcoming movie, saying, "It will be a big science-fiction epic film," adding, "Superman is a guy who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, whereas Supergirl, in this story, she is a character who was raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she's a much more jaded character."