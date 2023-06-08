 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

The Flashs Sasha Calle also received a thumbs-up from Man of Steel star Henry Cavill
'The Flash's Sasha Calle also received a thumbs-up from 'Man of Steel' star Henry Cavill

The Flash’s Supergirl Sasha Calle is making his wish public to star in the DC-announced Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film.

During an interview with EW, the actor revealed her wish, "I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her.”

“We don't really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it's so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure,” she added.

Previously, the studio head honcho James Gunn teased the upcoming movie, saying, "It will be a big science-fiction epic film," adding, "Superman is a guy who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, whereas Supergirl, in this story, she is a character who was raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she's a much more jaded character."

More From Entertainment:

Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment,' here's why

Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment,' here's why
'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie

'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie
Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'
Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?

Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?
Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London

Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London
Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston
Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media

Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media
State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes

State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes
'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season

'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season
Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US

Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit
Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’

Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’
Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder
Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant
Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’

Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’
Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room

Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room
Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards

Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards
Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch

Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch
Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices

Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices