Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Cillian Murphy is making sure fans remain hyped up for Christopher Nolan’s new offering Oppenheimer.

During an interview with Empire Magazine, the Peaky Blinders star said, “I think it’s a truly essential cinematic experience.”

“And I know that’s what I’m supposed to say, that’s the studio line. But you have to see this in the cinema on the biggest ** screen possible. There are moments in it that will blow people’s lids off,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker said about the film, “Look, the ultimate stakes of any big blockbuster is the survival of the world.”

Adding, “And that’s what this story is. I know of no story with higher stakes than Oppenheimer’s story.”

Murphy will don the role of the atomic bomb architect J. Robert Oppenheimer in the historical drama.

While, the film starred a starry cast including Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, and Gary Oldman.

Oppenheimer will open in theatres on July 21st release.

