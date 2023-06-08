Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood

Emily's blunt awful experience in Hollywood forced her to advocate against other girls into this profession

Emily Blunt said she doesn’t want her children to pursue the acting profession as the industry is toxic towards women.



Featuring on the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK's July/August issue, the Sicario star said that the industry is 'completely personal' as women are judged on their appearance far more than men, something she has to 'endure.'

The-40-year-old also said her huge Hollywood success still isn't 'exciting' for her children, and she's 'completely disassociated' with her popularity.

“When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it... I'm like, who's that? And I can see my children doing the same – they might say, oh, there's Mama, but it's not exciting for them.

What's exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming," the actor added.

Moreover, the actor went a step ahead adding that she discouraged aspirant heroines after her awful experience in Hollywood.

'My toes curl when people tell me, ''My daughter wants to be an actress.'' I want to say, ''don't do it!''

“Because it's a hard industry and it can be very disappointing,” she continued. A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it's completely personal, especially when you're being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things.'

Blunt tied the the knot with John Krasinski in 2010 and shares two kids.

