 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Emilys blunt awful experience in Hollywood forced her to advocate against other girls into this profession
Emily's blunt awful experience in Hollywood forced her to advocate against other girls into this profession

Emily Blunt said she doesn’t want her children to pursue the acting profession as the industry is toxic towards women.

Featuring on the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK's July/August issue, the Sicario star said that the industry is 'completely personal' as women are judged on their appearance far more than men, something she has to 'endure.'

The-40-year-old also said her huge Hollywood success still isn't 'exciting' for her children, and she's 'completely disassociated' with her popularity.

“When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it... I'm like, who's that? And I can see my children doing the same – they might say, oh, there's Mama, but it's not exciting for them.

What's exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming," the actor added.

Moreover, the actor went a step ahead adding that she discouraged aspirant heroines after her awful experience in Hollywood.

'My toes curl when people tell me, ''My daughter wants to be an actress.'' I want to say, ''don't do it!''

“Because it's a hard industry and it can be very disappointing,” she continued. A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it's completely personal, especially when you're being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things.'

Blunt tied the the knot with John Krasinski in 2010 and shares two kids.

More From Entertainment:

Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic

Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic
Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood

Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood
James Cameron snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger, here's why

James Cameron snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger, here's why
Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer

Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer
Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep

Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep
Jennifer Aniston sends motivational vibes at 54

Jennifer Aniston sends motivational vibes at 54
Gigi Hadid meet Leonardo DiCaprio mum during lunch date

Gigi Hadid meet Leonardo DiCaprio mum during lunch date
Brad Pitt used to 'sneak into' Geena Davis room amid secret affair

Brad Pitt used to 'sneak into' Geena Davis room amid secret affair
Tom Holland count blessings as he returns for 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland count blessings as he returns for 'Spider-Man 4'
Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment,' here's why

Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment,' here's why
'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie

'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie
Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'
Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?

Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?
Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London

Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London
Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston
Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media

Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media
State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes

State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes
'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season

'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season
Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US

Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit
Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’

Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’