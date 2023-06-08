 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room
Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room

Prince Harry warned he can’t rely on the ‘occasional jutting lip or a heartstring-tugging reference to the tragedy of Diana’ to try and win sympathy, or the lawsuit.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these accusations and claims.

According to News.com.au, she warned the duke against using Diana’s tragedy for a win in court.

She even went on to note how “inside the court, things were no laughing matter, with Harry coming face-to-face with what sounds like a decidedly painful first – someone actually pushing back against his sweeping claims.”

“Even though Harry has been sharing his truth via interviews, podcasts and on telly for years now, he has only ever been gently prodded and encouraged by obsequious, nodding star interviewers.”

But “not this time. Instead, Harry has faced off against a barrister who has previously been called a ‘beast in the courtroom’, leaving him ‘appearing [to be] out of his depth’.”

Because “the British legal system does not allow second takes and requires claims to be backed up by more than an occasional jutting lip or a heartstring-tugging reference to the tragedy of Diana, Princess of Wales.”

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties
King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’

King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’
Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’

Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’
Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony

Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony
Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’
Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’

Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’
Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting

Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting
Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist

Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist
Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure video

Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure
US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records

US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records
Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll

Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll
Elliot Page reveals how Olivia Thirlby won his heart

Elliot Page reveals how Olivia Thirlby won his heart

Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?

Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?
King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court

King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court
Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report

Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report
Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub

Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub
Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle
Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court

Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court
Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation

Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report