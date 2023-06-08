 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega reflect on women stereotypes in Hollywood

Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega reflect on women stereotypes in Hollywood

Elle Fanning and Jenna have recently reflected on women stereotypes in Hollywood.

During her appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors on June 6, Elle and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega discussed how women are put in the “boxes” in movies or shows.

Fanning told Ortega, “I have been reading scripts, they love describing women as ‘badass’ and ‘strong’.”

“Like they know everything because they are strong women,” remarked All the Bright Places actress.

Fanning disclosed, “I don’t want to watch that! I’m not like that.”

“I love complicated women. I want to play evil women,” revealed the Super 8 actress.

Fanning mentioned, “That messiness… I tried to bring in the Catherine (The Great) because she is not always right all the time.”

Ortega agreed with Fanning as she pointed out, “When you are watching a project, you want to feel the characters are representatives that you are seeing of yourself on the screen that is relatable or attainable.”

“It is hard to develop some sort of admiration or connection with women when they are written two-dimensional,” remarked Ortega.

Fanning added, “To be strong women, you have to be this… again putting us in the boxes.”

