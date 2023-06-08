 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

There was backlash after Jennie was seen in a sensual scene in the episode
There was backlash after Jennie was seen in a sensual scene in the episode

The controversial HBO series The Idol from Sam Levinson and The Weeknd premiered its first episode and is facing backlash, starring big names like Blackpink’s Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan.

Prior to the show’s premiere, rumours started catching on of production issues and descriptions of scenes that were labelled “torture porn.”

On Jennie’s role, Rolling Stone revealed: “But crew members claim Jennie has barely any air time and an inconsequential story arc. ‘It was like three or four lines per episode for her,’ a production source says. ‘They didn’t let her talk that much. Her job was to sit there [and] look pretty, basically.’”

There was backlash after Jennie was seen in a sensual scene in the episode, however many of her fans took to her defence. One report claimed that she was aware of what the show would entail going in.

“Jennie met The Weeknd in person and was offered the role. She then expressed her desire to accept the role. She (Jennie) was aware of the roles and the scenes she would have to act out, and she stated that there was something that she wanted to express.”

However, many Korean netizens continued to boycott the show, with one user writing: 

“I honestly was shocked after seeing the clips. Even if it was a sexy dance routine, it would be okay if it was tasteful, but the cinematography and the actors themselves scream B-list… Why in the world did she film this? I didn’t care for the plot and just wanted Jennie’s scenes to (not be controversial) but, sigh… I liked Jennie so much, so I am that much more disappointed. Why did she do it?”

“She’s now a veteran in the industry, and just by looking at the way she dresses and her relationship, it’s obvious she doesn’t want her image to be that of an idol,” wrote another.

More From Entertainment:

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel
Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots
K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues

K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck
Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’
Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”
'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America
Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth

Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth
Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment

Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment
Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance
Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership

Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership
Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship

Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship
Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega reflect on women stereotypes in Hollywood

Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega reflect on women stereotypes in Hollywood
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news
‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies
Devery Jacobs elaborates on why she preferred to be called ‘Indigenous’ people

Devery Jacobs elaborates on why she preferred to be called ‘Indigenous’ people
Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations