Thursday Jun 08, 2023
WATCH: Harbhajan Singh wins hearts with kind gesture towards Pakistani fan

Former Indian skipper Harbhajan Singh. — Twitter screengrab/@shaizitarar
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was appreciated for his kind gesture towards a Pakistani fan during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final between Australia and India at The Oval. 

In the video that went viral on social media, Harbhajan could be seen giving a Pakistani an autograph to a Pakistani fan with disabilities in The Oval which won the hearts of many people. 

The 42-year-old has served Team India in 103 matches in which he bagged 417 wickets at a splendid economy of 2.84. Out of 417, 95 of his wickets were against the Aussies.

In one-day cricket, he featured in 236 matches wearing the blue dress where he took 269 wickets with his best bowling figures of 31/5 against England in 2006.

Earlier, Harbhajan backed the Indian batting to come good on the Oval track after a dominating display by Australia in the first inning.

"The Oval is perhaps the best pitch to bat on in England, and it will be better to bat on as the game goes on. I don't think India will have any difficulties batting on this wicket. Gill and Kohli are in good form, the weather has opened up, and there is not much cloud cover as well," Harbhajan said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

The veteran also mentioned the inability of Indian pacers to make the most of the new ball considering how much the ball was moving in the starting overs.

"The Australian batters were comfortably playing on the back foot. India did not make the most of the new ball. There were a lot of carry-on offers, and the ball beat the edge a couple of times as well, but that does not matter unless it results in a wicket. It was not one bowler who made the mistake, all four seamers made the same mistake," Harbhajan concluded.

Australia were bowled out for 469 runs in the first inning of the WTC final. India were batting at 98/4 in 24 overs by the time this story was published. 

