Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla launched the British Flowers Week exhibition at London's Garden Museum on Thursday as she made her first public appearance since Prince Harry's court case.



She was all smiles and appeared in high spirits during her first outing since the Duke's arrival in the UK to give evidence in his case against the Tabloid press.

The 75-year-old Queen was greeted with a sweet kiss on the cheek by the King's friend and renowned broadcaster, Alan Titchmarsh as she launched the Flowers Week exhibition.



The Queen graced the event in a blue and white summer frock as she was warmly welcomed by the 74-year-old gardener - who has been friends with the King for 40 years - when arriving at the museum.



Camilla told gathered guests who included designers of the displays on show in the exhibition: 'They were so beautiful' and she made them laugh when she quipped 'I didn't have a lot of chance to look at them'.

Turning to their official Instagram account, the royal family shared the adorable pictures of Camilla and wrote: "British Flowers Week!"

"The Queen has taken a first-look at this year’s British Flowers Week exhibition at the Garden Museum, which champions British-grown flowers, sustainable floristry and the immense talent in floral design found across the country," they added.



It continued: "Uniting florists, flower growers and flower lovers, British Flowers Week was founded by New Covent Garden Market. The theme for this year’s exhibition at @gardenmuseum is ‘New Beginnings’, inspired by fresh starts, new growth, and changing seasons.

"Joined by @alantitchmarshmbe, Her Majesty met floral designers alongside volunteers from @floralangels, a charity that arranges donated flowers for use in hospices, women’s refuges, and care homes over London. Flowers from Their Majesties’ Coronation were donated to the charity."

Camila also met and praised royal florist Shane Connolly, who designed the displays that decorated Westminster Abbey for Charles' coronation and joked there was not much time to look at them.

Connolly was the florist for the Queen's wedding to Charles in 2005 and created the floral displays for the funerals of her father and brother. He gave the Queen hand-tied bouquet of flowers picked fresh from his own garden.

The Queen delighted Connolly she gave him a beautifully wrapped box which contained a picture of herself and her husband, King Charles.

She said: ‘Well I have something for you. It’s just a very small present for the wonderful job you did at the coronation. They were so beautiful."

She added: "I didn’t have a lot of chance to look at them [on the day] but have studied them very carefully since and they were absolutely wonderful, especially around the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. That was just absolutely perfect. This is just a small thank you from me."

During her visit, Camilla also singled out for praise the floral decorations around the grave of the Unknown Warrior in the Abbey.