 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harrys London court battle

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla launched the British Flowers Week exhibition at London's Garden Museum on Thursday as she made her first public appearance since Prince Harry's court case.

She was all smiles and appeared in high spirits during her first outing since the Duke's arrival in the UK to give evidence in his case against the Tabloid press.

The 75-year-old Queen was greeted with a sweet kiss on the cheek by the King's friend and renowned broadcaster, Alan Titchmarsh as she launched the Flowers Week exhibition.

The Queen graced the event in a blue and white summer frock as she  was warmly welcomed by the 74-year-old gardener - who has been friends with the King for 40 years - when arriving at the museum.

Camilla told gathered guests who included designers of the displays on show in the exhibition: 'They were so beautiful' and she made them laugh when she quipped 'I didn't have a lot of chance to look at them'.

Turning to their official Instagram account, the royal family shared the adorable pictures of Camilla and wrote: "British Flowers Week!"

"The Queen has taken a first-look at this year’s British Flowers Week exhibition at the Garden Museum, which champions British-grown flowers, sustainable floristry and the immense talent in floral design found across the country," they added.

It continued: "Uniting florists, flower growers and flower lovers, British Flowers Week was founded by New Covent Garden Market. The theme for this year’s exhibition at @gardenmuseum is ‘New Beginnings’, inspired by fresh starts, new growth, and changing seasons.

"Joined by @alantitchmarshmbe, Her Majesty met floral designers alongside volunteers from @floralangels, a charity that arranges donated flowers for use in hospices, women’s refuges, and care homes over London. Flowers from Their Majesties’ Coronation were donated to the charity."

Camila also met and praised royal florist Shane Connolly, who designed the displays that decorated Westminster Abbey for Charles' coronation and joked there was not much time to look at them.

Connolly was the florist for the Queen's wedding to Charles in 2005 and created the floral displays for the funerals of her father and brother. He gave the Queen hand-tied bouquet of flowers picked fresh from his own garden.

The Queen delighted Connolly she gave him a beautifully wrapped box which contained a picture of herself and her husband, King Charles.

She said: ‘Well I have something for you. It’s just a very small present for the wonderful job you did at the coronation. They were so beautiful."

She added: "I didn’t have a lot of chance to look at them [on the day] but have studied them very carefully since and they were absolutely wonderful, especially around the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. That was just absolutely perfect. This is just a small thank you from me."

During her visit, Camilla also singled out for praise the floral decorations around the grave of the Unknown Warrior in the Abbey.

More From Royals:

Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial

Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial
Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle

Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle
Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?
Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre

Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre
Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’

Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’
Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’

Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’
Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’

Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’
Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’

Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’
Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?
Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’

Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’
Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’

Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’
Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties
Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room

Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room
King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’

King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’
Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’

Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’
Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony

Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony
Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’