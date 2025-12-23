Princess Eugenie set for a warm welcome at Sandringham this Christmas

Princess Eugenie is being widely tipped to join the Royal Family at Sandringham this Christmas, as King Charles is urged to use the festive season to underline family unity.

The possibility comes after Eugenie and Princess Beatrice made a notable appearance at the King's pre-Christmas family lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 16.

The outing that reignited intrigue over who will and won't attend the traditional Christmas Day church walk in Norfolk.

While Eugenie's presence appears increasingly likely, insiders suggest her elder sister may be heading in the opposite direction.

According to a source speaking to The Sun, Beatrice is expected to leave the UK for a skiing holiday with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“Beatrice didn’t want to risk causing any embarrassment,” the source claimed, adding that she found herself caught between loyalty to the King and concern for her parents.

“That's why she and Eugenie attended the Buckingham Palace lunch, it was a careful balancing act.”

The insider added that Beatrice remains deeply appreciative of the support shown by King Charles and Prince William during what has been a turbulent period for Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The source explained that she didn't want it to look like “they were snubbing anyone.”

Royal commentator Laura Windsor believes that choice won't affect Princess Eugenie's standing in the slightest.

There's no reason the 35-year-old wouldn't receive an invitation to Sandringham.

“Of course she'll be invited,” Windsor said bluntly.

“She's the child. She's not her father.”

“King Charles is a role model,” she said.