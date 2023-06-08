 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Johnny Depp fans are excited that his injury would not affect his European tour.

The actor on Thursday said Hollywood Vampires would be performing in Istanbul on June 10.

Taking to Instagram, the actor and musician shared a picture with his band members and wrote, "All income from the show ill be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee".

Johnny Depp recently faced a setback when he suffered an ankle injury, leading to the cancellation of three concerts in the U.S. with his band.

Fans have been assured that the European leg of the tour, including the Istanbul concert, will proceed as planned.

The rock band featuring Depp recently announced that they would donate the entire revenue from the Istanbul concert to support victims of the recent earthquakes. The band, consisting of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, shared this heartfelt news through a touching video message, showcasing their commitment to a positive impact. 

