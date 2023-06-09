 
Royals
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Prince Harry reunites with family after giving evidence in historic court battle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reunited with his family ---wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet--- after giving evidence in the phone hacking trial at the High Court in London.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Prince Harry has arrived back home in California.

The Duke flew to Britain to attend the High Court proceedings on Sunday night after celebrating daughter Princess Lilibet second birthday at their Montecito mansion.

Emotional Harry finished evidence in historic tabloids court battle on Wednesday.

The Duke accused tabloid publisher of "industrial scale" phone hacking as he wrapped up almost eight hours of court testimony on Wednesday, becoming the first British royal in over a century to take to the witness stand.

The younger son of King Charles appeared emotional as he came to the end of his two days´ cross-examination by a lawyer for MGN, which publishes The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People.

Prince Harry and several other claimants allege the titles engaged in "illegal information gathering", including intercepting phone voicemails, to write dozens of stories about him.

