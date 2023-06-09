 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston planning two-month vacation to avoid falling into ‘agoraphobia’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Jennifer Aniston planning two-month vacation to avoid falling into ‘agoraphobia’
Jennifer Aniston planning two-month vacation to avoid falling into ‘agoraphobia’

Jennifer Aniston is all set to go on a two-month vacation to avoid falling into “agoraphobia” following the Covid19 pandemic.

The Friends alum dished on the importance of taking time off of work to focus on herself and explore different cultures and meet new people.

Speaking to People Magazine, the actor said that she would refrain from taking new projects in June and July and would go somewhere to enjoy her summer.

“In our business, you have to demand the time off or carve it out, because there's always something that's going to pop up,” The Morning Show star said.

“So I think after next week I'm going to take June and July off,” Aniston added. “I've never done that, but I really think I'm going to do it. I'm going to travel because I haven't really since the pandemic.”

She continued: “I've become very insular. But it's time to get over that, it's very easy to fall into agoraphobia after this pandemic. And I refuse to let that happen.”

In another interview, Jennifer also got candid about doing intense work out, revealing that she “broke” her body while doing so and reflected on the importance of “low-impact home workout program.”

In conversation with InStyle, Aniston said that she always felt the pressure to do intense workout to stay in shape and ended up injuring herself on numerous occasions.

“When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting,” Aniston told the publication.

“I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body,” she added of her intense physical work out which did her more damage than good.

More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd drops new Tracks from 'The Idol'

The Weeknd drops new Tracks from 'The Idol'
Pictures: Nick Cannon’s kids take the internet by storm

Pictures: Nick Cannon’s kids take the internet by storm
Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status amid dating speculation

Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status amid dating speculation
Holly Willoughby suffers a major blunder on This Morning

Holly Willoughby suffers a major blunder on This Morning
Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo promises a ‘major shift’ for season 4: ‘Gabriel was a victim’

Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo promises a ‘major shift’ for season 4: ‘Gabriel was a victim’
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to land in same sensational legal battle as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to land in same sensational legal battle as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner team up to work towards 'new family dynamic'

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner team up to work towards 'new family dynamic'
Kanye West celebrates birthday as 'Donda' leaks online

Kanye West celebrates birthday as 'Donda' leaks online
Elizabeth Olsen does not fear 'sacking' as she satisfies with MCU performance

Elizabeth Olsen does not fear 'sacking' as she satisfies with MCU performance
Katherine Heigl gets honest about intimacy coordinators

Katherine Heigl gets honest about intimacy coordinators
Shakira, Lewis Hamilton ‘getting to each other’ amid budding romance

Shakira, Lewis Hamilton ‘getting to each other’ amid budding romance
Michael J. Fox was bored with 'weepy' documentary pitches

Michael J. Fox was bored with 'weepy' documentary pitches
HBO chief Casey Bloys prefers retirement over ChatGPT takeover

HBO chief Casey Bloys prefers retirement over ChatGPT takeover
Raquel Leviss delivers SHOCKER at 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion

Raquel Leviss delivers SHOCKER at 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion
Eric Andre says 'fat people' have lesser attitude than 'skinny people': Here's Why

Eric Andre says 'fat people' have lesser attitude than 'skinny people': Here's Why
Khloé Kardashian offers point-blank verdict on Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian offers point-blank verdict on Tristan Thompson
Diego Luna shares honest view on 'Star Wars' audition

Diego Luna shares honest view on 'Star Wars' audition
Lindsay Lohan glows as she expects baby

Lindsay Lohan glows as she expects baby
Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered after 'Last Action Hero' flop

Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered after 'Last Action Hero' flop

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher
Kim Kardashian shares very intimate details about her love life

Kim Kardashian shares very intimate details about her love life