Jennifer Aniston planning two-month vacation to avoid falling into ‘agoraphobia’

Jennifer Aniston is all set to go on a two-month vacation to avoid falling into “agoraphobia” following the Covid19 pandemic.

The Friends alum dished on the importance of taking time off of work to focus on herself and explore different cultures and meet new people.

Speaking to People Magazine, the actor said that she would refrain from taking new projects in June and July and would go somewhere to enjoy her summer.

“In our business, you have to demand the time off or carve it out, because there's always something that's going to pop up,” The Morning Show star said.

“So I think after next week I'm going to take June and July off,” Aniston added. “I've never done that, but I really think I'm going to do it. I'm going to travel because I haven't really since the pandemic.”

She continued: “I've become very insular. But it's time to get over that, it's very easy to fall into agoraphobia after this pandemic. And I refuse to let that happen.”

In another interview, Jennifer also got candid about doing intense work out, revealing that she “broke” her body while doing so and reflected on the importance of “low-impact home workout program.”

In conversation with InStyle, Aniston said that she always felt the pressure to do intense workout to stay in shape and ended up injuring herself on numerous occasions.

“When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting,” Aniston told the publication.

“I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body,” she added of her intense physical work out which did her more damage than good.