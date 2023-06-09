 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Bad Bunny, David Guetta, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are among the singers who are expected to rule Spotify with their songs, as the music streaming giant has predicted songs that will be turning up the heat on the platform this summer.

These projections span a diverse variety of vibes, genres, and time periods with sources spread all across the globe.

Spotify’s official Songs of Summer predictions are powered by a variety of factors like streaming stats, present trajectory, and prospective forecasts derived from listenership data from around the world.

The music streaming service also revealed this week’s top 5 tracks for Pakistan. These include “Phir Aur Kya Chaiye” by Sachin-Jigar and Arijit Singh, “Still Rollin” by Shubh, “Obsessed” by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma, “Mi Amor” by Sharn, 40k and The Paul as well as “No Love” by Shubh.

Here’s the complete list of Spotify’s 2023 Songs of Summer predictions:

  • “4EVA (feat. Pharrell Williams)” by KAYTRAMINÉ, Aminé, KAYTRANADA
  • “All My Life (feat. J.Cole)” by Lil Durk, J. Cole
  • “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
  • “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez
  • “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
  • “Cupid - Twin Ver.” by FIFTY FIFTY
  • "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" by Dua Lipa
  • “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
  • “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
  • “Favorite Song” by Toosii
  • “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
  • “Miracle (with Ellie Goulding)” by Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
  • “Moonlight” by Kali Uchis
  • “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius
  • “Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)” by Young Nudy, 21 Savage
  • “Rhyme Dust” by MK, Dom Dolla
  • “Unavailable (feat. Musa Keys)” by Davido
  • “VAGABUNDO” by Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle
  • “What It Is (Solo Version)” by Doechii
  • “WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny

