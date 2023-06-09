Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to rule Spotify in summer 2023

Bad Bunny, David Guetta, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are among the singers who are expected to rule Spotify with their songs, as the music streaming giant has predicted songs that will be turning up the heat on the platform this summer.



These projections span a diverse variety of vibes, genres, and time periods with sources spread all across the globe.

Spotify’s official Songs of Summer predictions are powered by a variety of factors like streaming stats, present trajectory, and prospective forecasts derived from listenership data from around the world.

The music streaming service also revealed this week’s top 5 tracks for Pakistan. These include “Phir Aur Kya Chaiye” by Sachin-Jigar and Arijit Singh, “Still Rollin” by Shubh, “Obsessed” by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma, “Mi Amor” by Sharn, 40k and The Paul as well as “No Love” by Shubh.

Here’s the complete list of Spotify’s 2023 Songs of Summer predictions: